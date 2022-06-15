Endangered green sea turtle eggs discovered on Phang-nga island

All 60 eggs were found in one nest. Officials are confident they belong to the endangered green sea turtle, which laid eggs on the beach during high tide before returning to the sea, judging from traces on the sand.
The park officials have moved all the eggs to a safe location and will watch over them until they hatch. The newborns will be sent to the Sea Turtle Conservation Centre under the Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation.
Published : June 15, 2022
By : THE NATION
Published : Jun 26, 2022
Published : Jun 26, 2022
Published : Jun 26, 2022
Published : Jun 26, 2022