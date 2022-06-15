Sun, June 26, 2022

in-focus

Endangered green sea turtle eggs discovered on Phang-nga island

Some 60 sea turtle eggs were found by ecstatic Similan Islands National Park officials early on Wednesday at Koh Miang beach, 63 kilometres off the Phang-nga coast in the Andaman Sea.

All 60 eggs were found in one nest. Officials are confident they belong to the endangered green sea turtle, which laid eggs on the beach during high tide before returning to the sea, judging from traces on the sand.

Endangered green sea turtle eggs discovered on Phang-nga island

The park officials have moved all the eggs to a safe location and will watch over them until they hatch. The newborns will be sent to the Sea Turtle Conservation Centre under the Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation.

Endangered green sea turtle eggs discovered on Phang-nga island

Endangered green sea turtle eggs discovered on Phang-nga island

Endangered green sea turtle eggs discovered on Phang-nga island

Endangered green sea turtle eggs discovered on Phang-nga island

Thailand records 2,378 Covid-19 cases and 17 deaths on Sunday

Published : Jun 26, 2022

New Omicron strains cause clearer symptoms than old ones, says virologist

Published : Jun 25, 2022

Retirement age extended for Parliament’s legal gurus

Published : Jun 25, 2022

Police raid online gambling den hidden on Bangkok’s ‘green lung’

Published : Jun 25, 2022

Prayut praises Thais for wearing masks voluntarily after rule lifted

Published : Jun 25, 2022

Published : June 15, 2022

By : THE NATION

Related News

Latest News

Latest News

Vast range of skills needed to survive in post-Covid era, says TDRI

Published : Jun 26, 2022

Air conditioners in short supply as China lockdown ripple spreads to Japan

Published : Jun 26, 2022

Restaurants in Beijing going digital to stay afloat

Published : Jun 26, 2022

Thailand’s real Covid numbers far higher than reported: top virologist

Published : Jun 26, 2022

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2022 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.