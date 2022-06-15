Opposition submits censure motion against Prayut, 10 Cabinet members

Cholnan said the censure debate would be held under the strategy “terminating the head and demolishing pillars”.

The motion states that the Prayut government has had failures in public administration and the censure targets had intentionally violated the charter, political ethics and committed corruption and cronyism.

The motion also alleged that the censure targets had failed to deliver what they had promised in the government’s policies declared to Parliament, or failed to keep promises to the opposition when opposition MPs held debates earlier to point out mistakes.

The censure targets were also accused of violating basic human rights and causing damage to democracy under the parliamentary system.