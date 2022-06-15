Opposition submits censure motion against Prayut, 10 Cabinet members

The motion was submitted by Pheu Thai Party and opposition leader Cholnan Srikaew to House Speaker Chuan Leekpai, who has yet to formally set the dates for the censure debate.
Cholnan said the censure debate would be held under the strategy “terminating the head and demolishing pillars”.
The motion states that the Prayut government has had failures in public administration and the censure targets had intentionally violated the charter, political ethics and committed corruption and cronyism.
The motion also alleged that the censure targets had failed to deliver what they had promised in the government’s policies declared to Parliament, or failed to keep promises to the opposition when opposition MPs held debates earlier to point out mistakes.
The censure targets were also accused of violating basic human rights and causing damage to democracy under the parliamentary system.
The opposition invoked Section 151 of the Constitution to demand a no-confidence debate against the prime minister and 10 other censure targets, the motion stated.
Apart from Prayut, the 10 other censure targets are:
- Deputy Prime Minister and Commerce Minister Jurin Laksanawisit
- Deputy Prime Minister and Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul
- Deputy Prime Minister Prawit Wongsuwan
- Interior Minister Anupong Paochinda
- Transport Minister Saksayam Chidchob
- Digital Economy and Society Minister Chaiwut Thanakhamanusorn
- Social Development and Human Security Minister Juti Krairiksh
- Deputy Finance Minister Santi Promphat
- Deputy Interior Minister Nipon Boonyamanee
- Labour Minister Suchart Chomklin
Published : June 15, 2022
By : THE NATION
