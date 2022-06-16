Public Health Ministry wants all provinces to be Covid green zone

He said the ministry will discuss with the CCSA whether all entertainment venues, including pubs, bars and karaoke shops, should be allowed to reopen in line with laws.

Entertainment venues in 46 yellow provinces (high-surveillance) are still not allowed to reopen even though venues in 14 green provinces (low surveillance) and 17 blue provinces (tourism pilot) have been allowed to reopen since June 1.

He added that the ministry will maintain recommendations on wearing face mask to contain the spread of Covid-19, but the ministry also will evaluate venues where people can take off their masks.

Meanwhile, Department of Disease Control director-general Dr Opas Karnkawinpong said people across Thailand would be allowed to go about their activities as usual in line with laws.

He said the Public Health Ministry is not worried about allowing all entertainment venues to reopen in line with laws.

He added that the ministry will monitor the number of Covid-19 patients who develop severe symptoms and Covid-19 deaths as well.

Opas added that there is still misunderstanding on whether face mask is compulsory or a recommendation because no one has been arrested for not wearing a face mask so far.

However, the ministry is still recommending wearing face mask, except when dining, living alone, or staying in well ventilated areas, he said.