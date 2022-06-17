Over 100 people hospitalised in Khon Kaen after consuming cannabis

Health Office pharmacist Cherdchai Ariyanuchitkul said treatment with cannabis should only go ahead under the supervision of medical staff.

He said people have also been advised to avoid recreational use of the drug, as this can result in a fine, imprisonment or both under the Public Health Act.

Recreational use of cannabis in public is still illegal.

Government and private hospitals in Khon Kaen will erect banners displaying information on the risks and the benefits of cannabis, he added.

Cherdchai said that the 100-plus people hospitalised were suffering side effects from cannabis they either smoked or consumed in food or beverages.

He added that most patients developed only mild symptoms, although one suffered mental health issues after smoking the drug.