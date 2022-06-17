New Bangkok, Pattaya governors meet Prayut, vow Covid cooperation

Prayut was speaking after chairing the weekly Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) meeting – the first attended by Bangkok governor Chadchart Sitthiphunt and Pattaya’s Poramase Ngamphiches.

Prayut said it was a good opportunity to meet with the governors for the first time since they took office, adding he was already acquainted with both men.

“Bangkok [representatives] have always been present at CCSA meetings, and today Pattaya has joined too as it is a special administrative zone,” the PM explained.

“After talks, we will have no trouble working together for the sake of Thai people, and we are on the same page regarding Covid problems,” he added.

Chatchart said Bangkok would fully cooperate with government efforts to tackle outbreak problems, adding that the CCSA’s further easing of restrictions was a sign that the Covid-19 situation is improving.

The CCSA on Friday approved scrapping the Thailand Pass and the mask mandate from July 1.

Poramase said he would present proposals to promote Pattaya’s tourism and economy by further relaxing disease controls at the next CCSA meeting.

After the meeting, Prayut, Chatchart and Poramase posed for photos together in front of Government House.

The CCSA also approved extending the opening hours of pubs and clubs to 2am from July 1.