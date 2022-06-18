Clearly indicate cannabis used in ‘happy’ dishes, eateries warned

Dr Suwanchai Wattanaying-charoenchai, the department's director-general, warned on Friday that if an eatery has not clearly indicated the use of cannabis and if a diner develops an allergic reaction, the operator will be held responsible for the damage.
Restaurants are required to clearly display that cannabis products cannot be sold to people below the age of 20, pregnant women and breastfeeding mothers.
Food delivery services and applications are also required to seek permission to carry cannabis-spiked products and must clearly display warnings.
Businesses wishing to install vending machines selling cannabis products must seek permission under Section 33 of the Public Health Act. The authorities have the right to inspect and take legal action if an operator is found violating these orders.
Suwanchai said the Public Health and Education Ministries have also discussed concerns about cannabis-spiked edibles being sold in schools.
He explained that cannabis was legalised because it is beneficial medically, but can affect health if not used properly.
Suwanchai added that despite the initial challenges in controlling the consumption of cannabis, related agencies will soon find a way to manage and regulate it properly.
Violators of existing regulations can face up to a year in jail and/or a fine of 20,000 baht.
Published : June 18, 2022
By : THE NATION
