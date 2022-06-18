Clearly indicate cannabis used in ‘happy’ dishes, eateries warned

Restaurants are required to clearly display that cannabis products cannot be sold to people below the age of 20, pregnant women and breastfeeding mothers.

Food delivery services and applications are also required to seek permission to carry cannabis-spiked products and must clearly display warnings.

Businesses wishing to install vending machines selling cannabis products must seek permission under Section 33 of the Public Health Act. The authorities have the right to inspect and take legal action if an operator is found violating these orders.

Suwanchai said the Public Health and Education Ministries have also discussed concerns about cannabis-spiked edibles being sold in schools.