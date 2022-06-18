Sun, July 10, 2022

in-focus

Clearly indicate cannabis used in ‘happy’ dishes, eateries warned

  • Home
  • »
  • in-focus
  • »
  • Clearly indicate cannabis used in ‘...

Restaurants are required to clearly indicate if they are using cannabis as an ingredient, the Health Department said.

Dr Suwanchai Wattanaying-charoenchai, the department's director-general, warned on Friday that if an eatery has not clearly indicated the use of cannabis and if a diner develops an allergic reaction, the operator will be held responsible for the damage.

Restaurants are required to clearly display that cannabis products cannot be sold to people below the age of 20, pregnant women and breastfeeding mothers.

Food delivery services and applications are also required to seek permission to carry cannabis-spiked products and must clearly display warnings.

Businesses wishing to install vending machines selling cannabis products must seek permission under Section 33 of the Public Health Act. The authorities have the right to inspect and take legal action if an operator is found violating these orders.

Suwanchai said the Public Health and Education Ministries have also discussed concerns about cannabis-spiked edibles being sold in schools.

He explained that cannabis was legalised because it is beneficial medically, but can affect health if not used properly.

Suwanchai added that despite the initial challenges in controlling the consumption of cannabis, related agencies will soon find a way to manage and regulate it properly.

Violators of existing regulations can face up to a year in jail and/or a fine of 20,000 baht.

Blinken hints at trafficking report upgrade in talks with Prayut

Published : Jul 10, 2022

Chadchart portrait to drum up funds for ‘Music in the Garden’

Published : Jul 10, 2022

Motorists urged to avoid Rajamangala Stadium area on Monday, Tuesday

Published : Jul 10, 2022

Bill targeting repeat offenders awaits Senate approval

Published : Jul 10, 2022

Prayut tops list of ‘deserved censure targets’: Poll

Published : Jul 10, 2022

Published : June 18, 2022

By : THE NATION

Related News

Latest News

Latest News

Blinken hints at trafficking report upgrade in talks with Prayut

Published : Jul 10, 2022

Chadchart portrait to drum up funds for ‘Music in the Garden’

Published : Jul 10, 2022

Liverpool FC greeted by sea of fans in Bangkok

Published : Jul 10, 2022

Motorists urged to avoid Rajamangala Stadium area on Monday, Tuesday

Published : Jul 10, 2022

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2022 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.