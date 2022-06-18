Sun, July 10, 2022

Chadchart invites Bangkokians to attend Army concerts in city parks

Bangkok Governor Chadchart Sittipunt on Saturday invited music lovers to attend outdoor concerts being held at various locations in the city at the weekend.

He particularly recommended live performances by the Royal Thai Army Band at Benjakitti Park and Suan Luang Rama IX Park on Saturday and Sunday evenings, respectively.

The governor, elected with overwhelming support in late May, conveyed his message to his followers in a live Facebook broadcast during his morning jog at Benjakitti Park in Klong Toei district.

Chadchart also suggested that concert-goers take public transport.

Weekend outdoor concerts by the Army Band are being held from June to August on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays, from 5pm to 7pm, at Benjakitti Park and Rama IX Park.

This weekend, other outdoor concerts are also being held at Siam Square, Suan Luang Rama IX Park and Benjasiri Park. They are organised separately by the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration, Sugree Charoensook Foundation, and Spectrum.

