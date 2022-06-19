GLO mulls boosting digital lottery tickets after last 2 draws sold out

Winners can claim their prize via the following methods within 15 days of the draw:

• Get the cash transferred to the winner’s bank account within 12 hours after deducting 1 per cent of winnings in transfer fees.

• Pick up the prize at the GLO office in Nonthaburi. Winners must call GLO in advance at (02) 528 9682 and (02) 528 9732, so the office can send the original ticket back to the winners. This method costs 0.5 per cent stamp duty.