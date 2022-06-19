Sun, July 10, 2022

GLO mulls boosting digital lottery tickets after last 2 draws sold out

The Government Lottery Office (GLO) will look into increasing the number of digital lottery tickets allocated to each draw after 5.17 million tickets for the draw on July 1 were sold out on Sunday.

However, GLO said it needs to evaluate the digital lottery system thoroughly before increasing the number of tickets sold online. This digital lottery scheme has been launched to combat the problem of overpricing.

The second set of digital lotteries was sold out on Sunday morning, three days after being launched via the Paotang application.

The first set of 5.17 million tickets for the June 16 draw was sold out by June 6, five days after going on sale.

Winners can claim their prize via the following methods within 15 days of the draw:

• Get the cash transferred to the winner’s bank account within 12 hours after deducting 1 per cent of winnings in transfer fees.

• Pick up the prize at the GLO office in Nonthaburi. Winners must call GLO in advance at (02) 528 9682 and (02) 528 9732, so the office can send the original ticket back to the winners. This method costs 0.5 per cent stamp duty.

Published : June 19, 2022

By : THE NATION

