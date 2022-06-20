Sun, July 10, 2022

AOT prepares for 50% increase in passengers during high season

The Airports of Thailand (AOT)’s board of directors will meet on Wednesday to adjust its estimation of arrivals in line with the October to March flight schedule.

“Since Thailand is lifting restrictions, we believe that in October, Suvarnabhumi Airport will see up to 100,000 passengers per day, which is about 50 per cent of the pre-Covid levels,” AOT president Nitinai Sirismatthakarn said on Sunday. “The AOT board will adjust its estimates accordingly to prepare for the surge in arrivals in time for the winter or the high season.”

Nitinai added that AOT expects to see more arrivals from India and Singapore, as well as some passengers from China, which has started allowing business people and students to travel overseas.

Bangkok’s Suvarnabhumi Airport is currently welcoming up to 80,000 passengers daily, 50,000 of whom are international arrivals.

Six airports come under AOT’s jurisdiction, namely Suvarnabhumi, Don Mueang, Chiang Mai, Phuket, Hat Yai, and Chiang Rai.

“Airports upcountry are also seeing a surge in passengers. Hat Yai Airport has reported an 85 per cent increase, while Phuket and Chiang Mai are also seeing more chartered flights from South Korea,” Nitinai added. “We believe these six airports could see more than 200,000 passengers per day during the winter season.”

To cope with this increase in passengers, AOT has instructed all airports to open more check-in counters as well as increase the number of self-service and bag drop counters to allow passengers to check in and drop off their luggage automatically.

Published : June 20, 2022

By : THE NATION

