Thai Air Force cadets shine in US aerial system competition

Air Force spokesman AVM Boonlert Andara said on Sunday that Air Chief Marshal Napadej Dhupatemiya had praised the ‘Pegasus’ team that got first place for total score.

The team secured 21st place in the Technical Design Paper part but they topped Flight Readiness Review, and Mission Demonstration.

The Navaminda Kasatriyadhiraj Royal Thai Air Force Academy formed the team to design, test, and modify the unmanned aerial system from March to May.

They also simulated situations and made reserve equipment for use in several situations with accuracy.