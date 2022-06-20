Sun, July 10, 2022

Thai Air Force cadets shine in US aerial system competition

Thai Air Force cadets won the Student Unmanned Aerial System (SUAS) 2022 in the US, surpassing some 70 other teams from around the world.

The competition was held by the Association for Unmanned Vehicle Systems International (AUVSI) in Maryland, the United States, from June 15 to 18 for the development of automation systems in robots and aircraft.

Air Force spokesman AVM Boonlert Andara said on Sunday that Air Chief Marshal Napadej Dhupatemiya had praised the ‘Pegasus’ team that got first place for total score.

The team secured 21st place in the Technical Design Paper part but they topped Flight Readiness Review, and Mission Demonstration.

The Navaminda Kasatriyadhiraj Royal Thai Air Force Academy formed the team to design, test, and modify the unmanned aerial system from March to May.

They also simulated situations and made reserve equipment for use in several situations with accuracy.

The academy’s superintendent, Narongsak Pichitchaloton, said a Thai team that had competed two years ago had finished ninth.

The Thai cadets modified and developed strategies and techniques from their previous experience and errors and won the competition this year.

 

Published : June 20, 2022

By : THE NATION

