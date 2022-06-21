Thailand records 1,714 Covid-19 cases and 21 deaths on Tuesday

The country’s total caseload from Covid-19 stands at 4,502,542 – 4,451,569 of whom have recovered, 20,467 are still in hospitals and 30,506 have died.

Separately, another 2,269 people were given their first Covid-19 shot in the last 24 hours, 4,806 their second shot and 17,135 a booster, bringing the total number of Covid-19 vaccine doses administered nationwide to 139,174,365.

According to Worldometer, confirmed cases globally had risen to 544.88 million on Tuesday, 520.21 million of whom have recovered, 18.33 million are active cases (35,862 in severe condition) and 6.34 million have died (up by 727).

Thailand ranks 26th in the global list of most cases, which is topped by the US with 88.05 million, followed by India with 43.32 million, Brazil with 31.76 million, France with 30.18 million and Germany with 27.21 million.