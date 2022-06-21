A day in hell for debt-ridden soldier in Udon Thani

The suspect pleaded guilty, saying he stole the necklaces to pay off his debts.

Mintra Thadasupaporn, owner of the Yaowarat 2 gold shop, said she called the police and informed other local gold shop owners after the suspect dashed out of her shop wearing two necklaces.

As fate would have it, the suspect landed in a shop owned by Mintra’s younger sister, Weeraya Phusopha.

The younger sister immediately called her older sister after asking her husband to keep the suspect busy, and soon the police were on their way.