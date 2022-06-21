As fuel prices rise, private bus firms to cut 80 per cent of operations

He explained that they were forced to take the step to ensure their survival until the government approves the revised ticket fare structure that is in line with fuel costs.

He said operators could not ply as usual as fuel price had increased to 1,600 baht per trip this week, from 1,400 baht per trip last week.

Pichet added that a fare hike might affect commuters, but it is necessary as the current fare rate has been used since 2019 while the fuel price is likely to increase.

Meanwhile, Transport Co managing director Sanyalak Panwattanalikhit said the company understood and sympathised with operators that have to shoulder these burdens.