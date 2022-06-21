Sun, July 10, 2022

in-focus

As fuel prices rise, private bus firms to cut 80 per cent of operations

Private bus operators will reduce services by 80 per cent from July 1 due to the high fuel price while the state-run interprovincial bus operator, Transport Company, vowed to keep operating at the same price.

Pichet Jiamburaset, president of the Thai Bus Business Association, said on Monday after a meeting of transport and bus companies that 27 operators will cut 143 bus routes from July 1.

He explained that they were forced to take the step to ensure their survival until the government approves the revised ticket fare structure that is in line with fuel costs.

He said operators could not ply as usual as fuel price had increased to 1,600 baht per trip this week, from 1,400 baht per trip last week.

Pichet added that a fare hike might affect commuters, but it is necessary as the current fare rate has been used since 2019 while the fuel price is likely to increase.

Meanwhile, Transport Co managing director Sanyalak Panwattanalikhit said the company understood and sympathised with operators that have to shoulder these burdens.

He said the company would discuss with private bus operators measures that would be in line with commuters’ demands.

He added that Transport Co will operate normally on both domestic and international routes while the price will remain the same in this period.

Blinken hints at trafficking report upgrade in talks with Prayut

Published : Jul 10, 2022

Chadchart portrait to drum up funds for ‘Music in the Garden’

Published : Jul 10, 2022

Motorists urged to avoid Rajamangala Stadium area on Monday, Tuesday

Published : Jul 10, 2022

Bill targeting repeat offenders awaits Senate approval

Published : Jul 10, 2022

Prayut tops list of ‘deserved censure targets’: Poll

Published : Jul 10, 2022

Published : June 21, 2022

By : THE NATION

Related News

Latest News

Latest News

Blinken hints at trafficking report upgrade in talks with Prayut

Published : Jul 10, 2022

Chadchart portrait to drum up funds for ‘Music in the Garden’

Published : Jul 10, 2022

Liverpool FC greeted by sea of fans in Bangkok

Published : Jul 10, 2022

Motorists urged to avoid Rajamangala Stadium area on Monday, Tuesday

Published : Jul 10, 2022

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2022 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.