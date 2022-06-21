Sun, July 10, 2022

in-focus

Chadchart offers concrete steps in tackling Bangkok’s PM2.5 problem

Governor Chadchart Sittipunt unveiled the steps he will take to tackle the capital’s chronic air pollution problem at Tuesday’s online seminar titled “Bangkok Air Pollution: Policy, Civil Society and Business”.

Chadchart’s plan to tackle PM2.5 (particulate matter 2.5 micrometres of less in diameter) pollution in Bangkok includes:

• Growing trees to serve as a barrier to dust particles.

• Setting low-emission zones where Bangkokians will be urged to use public transport to reduce emissions from personal vehicles.

• Procuring protection equipment for vulnerable groups like children and the elderly.

• Setting dust-free zones in areas where risk is high, like near hospitals and schools.

• Making PM2.5 measurement more effective by setting up dust-detection sensors, creating pollution maps and making PM2.5 forecasts more efficient.

Chadchart offers concrete steps in tackling Bangkok’s PM2.5 problem

Chadchart added that Bangkok agencies will use an integrated platform to deal with the PM2.5 issue effectively.

Blinken hints at trafficking report upgrade in talks with Prayut

Published : Jul 10, 2022

Chadchart portrait to drum up funds for ‘Music in the Garden’

Published : Jul 10, 2022

Motorists urged to avoid Rajamangala Stadium area on Monday, Tuesday

Published : Jul 10, 2022

Bill targeting repeat offenders awaits Senate approval

Published : Jul 10, 2022

Prayut tops list of ‘deserved censure targets’: Poll

Published : Jul 10, 2022

Published : June 21, 2022

By : THE NATION

Related News

Latest News

Latest News

Blinken hints at trafficking report upgrade in talks with Prayut

Published : Jul 10, 2022

Chadchart portrait to drum up funds for ‘Music in the Garden’

Published : Jul 10, 2022

Liverpool FC greeted by sea of fans in Bangkok

Published : Jul 10, 2022

Motorists urged to avoid Rajamangala Stadium area on Monday, Tuesday

Published : Jul 10, 2022

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2022 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.