Chadchart offers concrete steps in tackling Bangkok’s PM2.5 problem

• Growing trees to serve as a barrier to dust particles.

• Setting low-emission zones where Bangkokians will be urged to use public transport to reduce emissions from personal vehicles.

• Procuring protection equipment for vulnerable groups like children and the elderly.

• Setting dust-free zones in areas where risk is high, like near hospitals and schools.

• Making PM2.5 measurement more effective by setting up dust-detection sensors, creating pollution maps and making PM2.5 forecasts more efficient.