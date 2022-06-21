Chadchart offers concrete steps in tackling Bangkok’s PM2.5 problem

Chadchart’s plan to tackle PM2.5 (particulate matter 2.5 micrometres of less in diameter) pollution in Bangkok includes:
• Growing trees to serve as a barrier to dust particles.
• Setting low-emission zones where Bangkokians will be urged to use public transport to reduce emissions from personal vehicles.
• Procuring protection equipment for vulnerable groups like children and the elderly.
• Setting dust-free zones in areas where risk is high, like near hospitals and schools.
• Making PM2.5 measurement more effective by setting up dust-detection sensors, creating pollution maps and making PM2.5 forecasts more efficient.
Chadchart added that Bangkok agencies will use an integrated platform to deal with the PM2.5 issue effectively.
Published : June 21, 2022
By : THE NATION
