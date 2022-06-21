Did Kanokwan’s father surrender or was he arrested?

Last week, Pol Maj-General Jaroonkiart Pankaew, commander of the Anti-Corruption Division, said Soonthorn might have fled Thailand by crossing the border.

Soonthorn, chairman of the Prachin Buri Provincial Administration Organisation, Kanokwan and eight other persons have been accused by the National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC) of illegally occupying about 150 rai (24 hectares) of land in Khao Yai National Park in Prachinburi province.

Kanokwan was released on bail after she was arraigned in the Criminal Court for Corruption and Misconduct Cases Region 2 in Muang district of Rayong province.

There has been confusion on whether Soonthorn could face charges because both Jaroonkiart and Prayuth said last week that by normal count, the statute of limitations in the charges against Soonthorn should have expired on June 13.

But Prayuth added that the opinion of the National Anti-Corruption Commission might be sought on whether the anti-corruption act’s provision should be applied to this case. Under the act, the statute of limitations in a corruption case would not expire if a suspect flees before he or she is arraigned in court.