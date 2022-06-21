A cooking stove that is cheap, environmentally friendly and uses less fuel

The department said that the stove has been developed based on sound academic principles, focusing on design and durability.
The stove can generate between 1,000 and 1,200 degrees Celsius of heat, adding that the cooking device has a lifetime of more than two years.
The department pointed out that the stove offers up to 30 per cent savings in consumption of firewood and charcoal compared to ordinary stoves.
In addition, the stove does not emit smoke and poisonous gas, as the fuel will be completely burned, it added.
The department said that "Maha Setthi" is more efficient in generating heat than ordinary stoves.
It said this stove will enable each household to save up to 600 baht per year in cost of firewood and charcoal.
The price of Maha Setthi stove will be around 200 and 250 baht, it added.
Published : June 21, 2022
By : THE NATION
