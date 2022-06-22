Thailand records 2,387 Covid-19 cases and 19 deaths on Wednesday

The country’s total caseload from Covid-19 stands at 4,504,929 – 4,453,252 of whom have recovered, 21,152 are still in hospitals and 30,525 have died.

According to Worldometer, confirmed cases globally had risen to 545.79 million on Wednesday, 521.69 million of whom have recovered, 17.76 million are active cases (36,210 in severe condition) and 6.34 million have died (up by 1,235).

Thailand ranks 26th in the global list of most cases, which is topped by the US with 88.24 million, followed by India with 43.33 million, Brazil with 31.82 million, France with 30.28 million and Germany with 27.33 million.