Sun, July 10, 2022

in-focus

Govt promises 10 million digital lottery tickets by year-end

More digital lottery tickets will be available to the public via the Pao Tang application after July 17, while the government aims to add at least 10 million tickets per draw by the year-end, Prime Minister’s Office Minister Anucha Nakasai said on Tuesday.

The first batch of digital lotteries – 5.08 million – went on sale last month in a bid to tackle overpriced tickets. Sold at 80 baht each, all tickets were snatched up in just a few days.

“Online tickets are part of the government’s plan to promote a digital economy and cashless society,” Anucha said.

“For the last two draws [June 16, July 1], online tickets have been highly successful and can efficiently combat overpriced tickets. Furthermore, buyers will be automatically alerted via the Pao Tang application if their tickets win any prizes,” he said.

The government will continue to add more tickets from July 17 until the year-end, and will continue to improve the Pao Tang platform to increase system stability and provide increased cashless services in the future, he said.

Pao Tang is one of the government’s “super apps”, with a variety of functions that seamlessly connect with other government projects, including economic stimulus campaigns during the Covid-19 situation, Anucha added.

As for traditional tickets, the government will increase the number of stalls that sell tickets strictly at 80 baht each to 677 locations nationwide to ensure people can buy tickets at the intended price.

The government-approved stalls will sport the label “80 baht tickets”. Sellers must pass a screening process by the Government Lottery Office before they receive a ticket quota.

Blinken hints at trafficking report upgrade in talks with Prayut

Published : Jul 10, 2022

Chadchart portrait to drum up funds for ‘Music in the Garden’

Published : Jul 10, 2022

Motorists urged to avoid Rajamangala Stadium area on Monday, Tuesday

Published : Jul 10, 2022

Bill targeting repeat offenders awaits Senate approval

Published : Jul 10, 2022

Prayut tops list of ‘deserved censure targets’: Poll

Published : Jul 10, 2022

Published : June 22, 2022

By : THE NATION

Related News

Latest News

Latest News

Blinken hints at trafficking report upgrade in talks with Prayut

Published : Jul 10, 2022

Chadchart portrait to drum up funds for ‘Music in the Garden’

Published : Jul 10, 2022

Liverpool FC greeted by sea of fans in Bangkok

Published : Jul 10, 2022

Motorists urged to avoid Rajamangala Stadium area on Monday, Tuesday

Published : Jul 10, 2022

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2022 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.