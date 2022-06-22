State department reacts to public criticism over change in bus numbers

His reaction followed criticism from netizens over the project to tweak bus routes and change bus route numbers, as it was more complex and difficult to remember.
Jirut explained that the decision was in line with the master plan to develop a bus system in Bangkok and its vicinity by King Mongkut's Institute of Technology Ladkrabang in 2017.
He said the route numbers were separated into four zones based on direction. The first number represents zone while the second number will be route number.
The four zones are:
Zone 1 - Northern (Bangkok North and Northeastern; Phahonyothin Road)
Zone 2 - Western (Inner Bangkok and Northwestern)
Zone 3 - Eastern (Bangkok Southeastern; Sukhumvit Road)
Zone 4 - Southern (Bangkok Southern and Southwestern; Phet Kasem Road)
For example, Bangkok bus No. 8 will change to bus No. 2-38.
Jirut said that the new route number would be beneficial for people to know which area the bus was coming from, even to people who have never used the bus as well as foreign travellers.
The DLT has also told Bangkok Mass Transit Authority and private bus operators to use the old route number alongside the new one for at least a year until users become familiar with the change.
The DLT will also publicise for people to know about this change through buses, stops, and pamphlets.
Moreover, the DLT will utilise technology with an application in the future. It is studying and developing an application to be in line with this change. With a GPS system, users will be able to know where the bus will travel to and how long it will take.
Published : June 22, 2022
By : THE NATION
Published : Jul 10, 2022
Published : Jul 10, 2022
Published : Jul 10, 2022
Published : Jul 10, 2022