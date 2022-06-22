State department reacts to public criticism over change in bus numbers

Jirut explained that the decision was in line with the master plan to develop a bus system in Bangkok and its vicinity by King Mongkut's Institute of Technology Ladkrabang in 2017.

He said the route numbers were separated into four zones based on direction. The first number represents zone while the second number will be route number.

The four zones are:

Zone 1 - Northern (Bangkok North and Northeastern; Phahonyothin Road)

Zone 2 - Western (Inner Bangkok and Northwestern)

Zone 3 - Eastern (Bangkok Southeastern; Sukhumvit Road)

Zone 4 - Southern (Bangkok Southern and Southwestern; Phet Kasem Road)