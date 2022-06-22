Sun, July 10, 2022

Varawut heading to Europe for climate MoU, ocean conference

Natural Resources and Environment Minister Varawut Silpa-archa is leading a team to Switzerland and Portugal to sign a climate change pact and attend a conference on enhancing ocean preservation in a June 22-July 1 trip.

He said his team will first head to Switzerland to sign a memorandum of understanding to continue development on dealing with climate change.

Thailand and Switzerland will enter into carbon credit trade under Article 6.2 of the Paris Agreement as well, he said.

Varawut confirmed that the Thai private sector will not face losses from carbon credit trading as the Paris Agreement indicated that traders will receive technology or investment which is worth more than the amount of carbon released.

The minister went on to say that the team would subsequently head to Portugal to attend a United Nations’ meeting on ocean preservation, to publicise Thailand’s efforts.

Thailand, he said, had been listed 6th in the world for the amount of plastic waste in its oceans when he took over as Natural Resources and Environment minister.

The country is now ranked 10th, thanks to cooperation from its residents and agencies, he pointed out.

Varawut said the visit to the two European countries would prove the government’s intentions in seriously tackling climate change and acting to preserve the environment.

