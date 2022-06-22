Varawut heading to Europe for climate MoU, ocean conference

The minister went on to say that the team would subsequently head to Portugal to attend a United Nations’ meeting on ocean preservation, to publicise Thailand’s efforts.

Thailand, he said, had been listed 6th in the world for the amount of plastic waste in its oceans when he took over as Natural Resources and Environment minister.

The country is now ranked 10th, thanks to cooperation from its residents and agencies, he pointed out.

Varawut said the visit to the two European countries would prove the government’s intentions in seriously tackling climate change and acting to preserve the environment.