Parliament police shoot down new uniform plan

Speaking to reporters after receiving the letter, Khajit said he received complaints from several police officers based at Parliament who informed him that they did not want any change in their uniforms.

“They feel their current uniforms are good enough, although they are dressed like police officers of other units. They reason that if being similar is good, then why do they have to change?” Khajit said.

“So, we should not waste more than 2 million baht on changing the uniforms.”

Khajit said Parliament should have earlier sounded out opinions from the policemen on whether they wanted the change instead of thinking and planning for them.

“The ones who wear the uniforms are policemen. Since they are happy with their existing uniforms, why do the executives have to be worried for them?” Khajit said.

“Any order given must first take into account the feelings of the subordinates.”

Khajit said he did not believe the Parliament Office claim that police guarding the compound wanted a change in their uniforms. He said several policemen complained to him that they did not want any change.

Some Parliament representatives told reporters that the new design came out of the blue instead of being based on uniforms worn by policemen guarding courts and other independent organisations.