Prawit thanks Cambodia for help in tackling call centre scams

On Tuesday evening, Prawit met with Cambodian Deputy Prime Minister and Defence Minister General Tea Banh at Sokha Phnom Penh hotel.

They talked about how to support and improve the security and safety of people in Thailand and Cambodia, while also discussing how to strengthen Asean unity for increased peace in the region.

Prawit also thanked Cambodia for “taking care” of Thais in Cambodia and boosting border security.

He said Thailand was ready to support and cooperate with Cambodia on a variety of issues, especially military for the “security and peace” of the people of the two countries.