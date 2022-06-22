Sun, July 10, 2022

Prawit thanks Cambodia for help in tackling call centre scams

Thailand’s Deputy Prime Minister Prawit Wongsuwan thanked Cambodia for its help in cracking down on call centre scammers and tackling transnational crime.

Defence Ministry spokesman General Kongcheep Tantravanich said Prawit travelled to Cambodia to participate in the 16th Asean Defence Ministers Meeting (ADMM) on Wednesday in Phnom Penh.

On Tuesday evening, Prawit met with Cambodian Deputy Prime Minister and Defence Minister General Tea Banh at Sokha Phnom Penh hotel.

They talked about how to support and improve the security and safety of people in Thailand and Cambodia, while also discussing how to strengthen Asean unity for increased peace in the region.

Prawit also thanked Cambodia for “taking care” of Thais in Cambodia and boosting border security.

He said Thailand was ready to support and cooperate with Cambodia on a variety of issues, especially military for the “security and peace” of the people of the two countries.

Tea Banh thanked Thailand for supporting Cambodia as the host of the 16th ADMM meeting and for the security between the two countries.

He emphasised that Thailand and Cambodia must cooperate closely to strengthen the region as the world situation was getting more complicated.

 

Published : June 22, 2022

By : THE NATION

