Thailand records 2,299 Covid-19 cases and 18 deaths on Thursday

The country’s total caseload from Covid-19 stands at 4,507,228 – 4,455,035 of whom have recovered, 21,650 are still in hospitals and 30,543 have died.

Separately, another 13,129 people were given their first Covid-19 shot in the last 24 hours, 28,081 their second shot and 78,038 a booster, bringing the total number of Covid-19 vaccine doses administered nationwide to 139,293,613.

According to Worldometer, confirmed cases globally had risen to 546.65 million on Thursday, 522.25 million of whom have recovered, 18.05 million are active cases (36,347 in severe condition) and 6.35 million have died (up by 1,519).

Thailand ranks 26th in the global list of most cases, which is topped by the US with 88.44 million, followed by India with 43.35 million, Brazil with 31.89 million, France with 30.35 million and Germany with 27.45 million.