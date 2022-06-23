Thailand’s first earth exploration satellite slated for early 2023 launch

Ratchada said Theos-2 was co-developed by British satellite experts and a team of 20 Thai engineers from the Geo-Informatics and Space Technology Development Agency (GISTDA) about two years ago.

The small 100kg satellite is equipped with GPS, sensors for solar light intensity and magnetic field and cameras to snap high resolution images of one square metre per pixel of the earth.

“After launch, it will orbit the earth 13-14 times a day and pass Thailand 3-4 times daily,” she said. “The data and photos it gathers will be beneficial for territorial exploration and propel the country’s space programme.”

Theos-2 is currently being tested at the Satellite Testing Centre at Space Inspirium in Sriracha district, Chonburi.

The satellite is part of the cooperation between four organisations, namely the Thailand Institute of Scientific and Technological Research, Thai Aviation Industries, the Thai Subcontracting Promotion Association and GISTDA in developing the aviation and space industry in a bid to reduce reliance on foreign technology and innovation, as well as increase the country’s competitive edge in global aviation, logistics and defence industries, Ratchada noted.

“The government has been continually supporting the building and manufacturing of aircraft, spacecraft, ground service and maintenance equipment by both public and private sectors to promote Thailand as a regional hub for aviation and space industries,” she added.