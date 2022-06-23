Sun, July 10, 2022

in-focus

Thailand’s first earth exploration satellite slated for early 2023 launch

  • Home
  • »
  • in-focus
  • »
  • Thailand’s first earth exploration ...

Theos-2, Thailand’s first satellite for earth exploration, has arrived in the country after being assembled in the United Kingdom and is being prepared for a launch in early 2023, government spokeswoman Ratchada Thanadirek said on Thursday.

Ratchada said Theos-2 was co-developed by British satellite experts and a team of 20 Thai engineers from the Geo-Informatics and Space Technology Development Agency (GISTDA) about two years ago.

The small 100kg satellite is equipped with GPS, sensors for solar light intensity and magnetic field and cameras to snap high resolution images of one square metre per pixel of the earth.

“After launch, it will orbit the earth 13-14 times a day and pass Thailand 3-4 times daily,” she said. “The data and photos it gathers will be beneficial for territorial exploration and propel the country’s space programme.”

Theos-2 is currently being tested at the Satellite Testing Centre at Space Inspirium in Sriracha district, Chonburi.

The satellite is part of the cooperation between four organisations, namely the Thailand Institute of Scientific and Technological Research, Thai Aviation Industries, the Thai Subcontracting Promotion Association and GISTDA in developing the aviation and space industry in a bid to reduce reliance on foreign technology and innovation, as well as increase the country’s competitive edge in global aviation, logistics and defence industries, Ratchada noted.

“The government has been continually supporting the building and manufacturing of aircraft, spacecraft, ground service and maintenance equipment by both public and private sectors to promote Thailand as a regional hub for aviation and space industries,” she added.

Blinken hints at trafficking report upgrade in talks with Prayut

Published : Jul 10, 2022

Chadchart portrait to drum up funds for ‘Music in the Garden’

Published : Jul 10, 2022

Motorists urged to avoid Rajamangala Stadium area on Monday, Tuesday

Published : Jul 10, 2022

Bill targeting repeat offenders awaits Senate approval

Published : Jul 10, 2022

Prayut tops list of ‘deserved censure targets’: Poll

Published : Jul 10, 2022

Published : June 23, 2022

By : THE NATION

Related News

Latest News

Latest News

Blinken hints at trafficking report upgrade in talks with Prayut

Published : Jul 10, 2022

Chadchart portrait to drum up funds for ‘Music in the Garden’

Published : Jul 10, 2022

Liverpool FC greeted by sea of fans in Bangkok

Published : Jul 10, 2022

Motorists urged to avoid Rajamangala Stadium area on Monday, Tuesday

Published : Jul 10, 2022

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2022 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.