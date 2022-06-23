Govt lifts ban on officials travelling overseas due to Covid

The order, implemented since March 17, 2020, stipulated that government officials, civil servants, and employees of state enterprises must not travel overseas except for important missions in a bid to contain the spread of Covid-19.

The source said the meeting of the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) last month had informed the Cabinet that the Covid-19 situation in Thailand and globally is improving with decreasing number of domestic infections and deaths, as well as significant drop in cases from overseas. The CCSA then proposed to the Cabinet to consider easing the restriction on overseas travel for government officials.

On Thursday Thailand recorded 2,299 Covid-19 cases (five imported) and 18 deaths, while 1,783 patients were cured and allowed to leave hospitals. Cumulative cases in the country since January 1, 2022 are at 2,283,793.