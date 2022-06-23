Tham Luang hero, cave rescue saga commemorated on 4th anniversary

The participants also gave alms to 39 Buddhist monks and there was a traditional rite to bless the survivors to live long.

Four years since the gripping rescue drama, the authorities have changed the landscape in front of the cave with a cement ground and cement stairway leading to the front of the cave.

A statue of Saman has also been erected in front of the cave. The authorities have made a new car park and a tourist service centre with toilet rooms nearby.

Since passages inside the cave complex are flooded during the rainy season, the cave is closed to tourists during the season. The entrance is expected to be reopened on October 1.

Four years ago, the Wild Boar team entered the cave as usual after their football practice but shortly afterwards, heavy rainfall partially flooded their way out, trapping them deep within.

Efforts to locate the group were hampered by rising water levels and strong currents, and no contact was established with them for nearly two weeks. The rescue efforts expanded in scope and drew worldwide public interest.

The boys were found alive by two foreign divers on July 2.

Saman died of asphyxiation during an attempted rescue on July 6 while returning to a staging base in the cave after delivering diving cylinders.

All the 12 boys and their coach were rescued from the cave by an international team of divers between July 8 and 10.