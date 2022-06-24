Drop in Covid-19 cases prompts scrapping of CCSA for Greater Bangkok

The decision was announced on the Royal Gazette website on Wednesday. As of now, CCSA no longer has jurisdiction over Bangkok, Nonthaburi, Pathum Thani, Samut Prakan and Samut Sakhon.

“Hospitals and medical centres in these provinces have also reported an adequate supply of hospital beds and medical equipment for the treatment of critical patients, while a majority of the population has been fully inoculated and given booster shots,” the announcement said. “The CCSA for Bangkok and surrounding provinces has completed its mission and will therefore stop operations. The [national] CCSA will take on the role of outbreak administration in metropolitan areas in line with the situation.”

CCSA for Greater Bangkok was established on May 5, 2020, as per the PM’s order under the Emergency Decree on Public Administration in Emergency Situations to monitor and administer the Covid-19 situation.

The body has been chaired by Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha.

On Friday, Thailand recorded 2,313 Covid-19 cases and 16 deaths, while 1,489 patients recovered and discharged. The country has seen 2,286,106 cases in total since January 1, 2022.