Sun, July 10, 2022

GrabBike riders submit 4-point demand to Transport Ministry

Members of the GrabBike (Win) ride-hailing service arrived at the Transport Ministry headquarters on Thursday to submit a four-point demand, including postponing the ministry’s order to suspend the service of unregistered riders.

On Monday, the ministry instructed Grab Thailand to ensure all its GrabBike (Win) members have their motorbikes registered as public transport vehicles by July 15. The order also mandates that GrabBike riders can only accept jobs in the district they are registered for, while fares will be the same as ordinary motorcycle taxis.

The ministry said these steps are being taken to resolve the conflict between GrabBike riders and ordinary motorcycle taxis, who have been complaining that Grab has been stealing their business. Also, the use of personal vehicles to provide public transport services is against the law.

The letter, which was received by Land Transport Department’s deputy director-general Seksom Akaraphan, listed the following demands:

• Postpone the deadline to remove personal motorcycles from the GrabBike (Win) service until there are new laws or measures suitable for motorcycle taxi service through the app.

• There should be a law that allows motorcycle riders to provide ride-hailing services via an app, without requiring that they be part of existing motorcycle taxi groups.

• Fares for ride-hailing services should reflect the current economic situation and cost of living.

• Ride-hailing service providers should be able to pick up or drop off passengers anywhere without zoning restrictions.

