Only sky above: Cables on 7 more Bangkok roads moved underground

The seven roads are Sathorn, Ratchadapisek, Sathu Pradit, Sawang Arom, Nanglinchee, Naradhiwas Rajanagarindra, and Soi Anuman Rajdhon.

A total of 8.3 kilometres of roads were cleared of the ugly snarl of cables in collaboration with the National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission (NBTC).

MEA said the cable-burying phase on the roads was finished on May 5, leaving only the poles and other leftover equipment to be removed.

“After the areas are cleared up, people will enjoy unobstructed views of Bangkok, while electricity users in the areas will have a more stable system in preparation for increased usage by future businesses here,” it added.

MEA aims to move cables underground on 215.6km of roads in Bangkok, Nonthaburi and Samut Prakan before 2025. So far, 62km of roads in the metropolitan area have been cleared of cables.

The authority said it faced challenges on some roads, where cable-moving operations are being hampered by construction of Skytrain and underground tracks and stations. However, it vowed to complete the job on time while minimising any impact on commuters and surrounding communities.