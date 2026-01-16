Thai Students Win Zayed Sustainability Prize for Methane Reduction Innovation

A team of Thai youth from Ruamrudee International School (RIS) has been selected as the winner of the 2026 Zayed Sustainability Prize, representing Thailand and the East Asia & Pacific region.

The award-winning project is called "Future of Good Life," an innovation that helps rice farmers reduce methane emissions from their rice fields by up to 40%, one of the major contributors to global warming.

The innovation uses the Alternate Wetting and Drying (AWD) water management technique along with a low-cost sensor that is practically applicable in farming areas.

This project not only helps reduce environmental impact but also saves water, cuts production costs, and enhances the sustainability of Thai rice farming. It demonstrates the potential of Thai youth to create solutions that integrate technology, innovation, and real-life applications for local communities.





The Zayed Sustainability Prize is one of the world’s most prestigious sustainability awards, recognising projects that create clear positive impacts in food, energy, water, health, and climate change mitigation. It also highlights the role of youth as leaders in driving global change.

This success of Thai students underscores the message: "Thai children are not just learners, but problem-solvers of real-world issues." It proves that sustainability is not just about the future, but something Thai youth are actively creating today—for farmers, for the environment, and for the planet.

