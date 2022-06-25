Thailand records 2,236 Covid-19 cases and 16 deaths on Saturday

The country’s total caseload from Covid-19 stands at 4,511,777 – 4,458,416 of whom have recovered, 22,786 are still in hospitals and 30,575 have died.

Separately, another 8,376 people were given their first Covid-19 shot in the last 24 hours, 17,767 their second shot and 42,272 a booster, bringing the total number of Covid-19 vaccine doses administered nationwide to 139,422,838.

According to Worldometer, confirmed cases globally had risen to 548.25 million on Saturday, 523.22 million of whom have recovered, 18.68 million are active cases (36,235 in severe condition) and 6.35 million have died (up by 1,421).

Thailand ranks 26th in the global list of most cases, which is topped by the US with 88.71 million, followed by India with 43.38 million, Brazil with 32.03 million, France with 30.51 million and Germany with 27.68 million.