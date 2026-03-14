20 Thai crew set to arrive home on March 16 as search continues for three missing

The government’s Centre for Monitoring and Managing the Situation of the Middle East Conflict issued its daily update on Saturday. Panidone Pachimsawat, deputy spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA), said the overall situation in the region has expanded beyond military targets, with Iran intensifying attacks on energy infrastructure, shipping and cyber systems linked to the United States and Israel across multiple countries. He added that the Israeli military and Hezbollah continue to exchange heavy strikes, while fighting in Iraq has intensified significantly. Thais were urged to consider leaving risk areas as soon as possible.
Panidone said that yesterday (March 13), Sihasak Phuangketkeow, Minister of Foreign Affairs, attended a special ASEAN foreign ministers’ meeting on the Middle East situation, convened at Thailand’s proposal. The meeting agreed tensions remain high and called for an end to violence and a swift return to diplomacy, while stressing the importance of international law—particularly freedom of aviation and navigation.
On assistance for Thais in the region, Panidone said that following the incident involving a Thai cargo vessel in the Strait of Hormuz, the Royal Thai Embassy in Muscat has issued emergency travel documents and handed them to all 20 crew members, enabling them to leave Khasab for onward travel back to Thailand. As the route requires transit through the United Arab Emirates (UAE), the ministry has co-ordinated with relevant agencies to expedite transit visas. Omani authorities have also confirmed they will facilitate border procedures so the crew can board their flight in Muscat. The 20 crew members are scheduled to arrive in Thailand on the morning of Monday, March 16.
Panidone added that efforts to locate the remaining three crew members have not been abandoned. He said the MFA, the Royal Thai Navy and the Royal Thai Embassy in Muscat continue to co-ordinate closely to track and support ongoing search-and-rescue operations.
On assistance for Thais in Iran, he said the final group of seven Thai nationals to leave Iran arrived safely in Thailand earlier on Saturday.
In Israel, due to heavier attacks, the Royal Thai Embassy in Tel Aviv has issued an advisory for Thai nationals in northern Israel to reach a shelter within one minute if sirens sound, and to avoid travelling to border areas in northern Israel.
Panidone said a total of 591 Thai nationals have now been assisted from the Middle East since the conflict began. He reaffirmed that the Thai government remains committed to helping those affected by the fighting leave danger areas safely.