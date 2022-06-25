Thailand signs world’s first country-to-country carbon offsetting pact

The cooperation pact under Article 6 of the Paris Agreement allows countries to voluntarily cooperate to achieve emission reduction targets set out in their nationally determined contribution (NDC).

According to a Thai-Swiss memorandum signed in May, the pact will allow Switzerland to offset its carbon emissions via climate projects in Thailand.

In return, Thailand will receive Swiss knowledge and expertise to drive its quest for carbon neutrality and net-zero greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions.

Varawut said the pact signing also celebrated the 90th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Thailand and Switzerland, which falls on Tuesday.