Police raid online gambling den hidden on Bangkok’s ‘green lung’

The operation's gambling website claims to have over 120,000 customers and a monthly turnover of more than 25 million baht, deputy national police chief Pol Gen Damrongsak Kittiprapat said.

Four suspects — three men and a woman — were arrested after police broke into a rented house inside a community in Samut Prakan’s Phra Pradaeng district, also known as Bangkok’s “green lung”.

The suspects were charged with operating an illegal gambling site and handed to Phra Pradaeng police station for further interrogation.