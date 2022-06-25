New Omicron strains cause clearer symptoms than old ones, says virologist

Thailand has so far recorded 181 cases of BA.4 and BA.5, the Department of Medical Sciences reported on Friday.

Anan said on Saturday that over 50 per cent of patients with BA.4 and BA.5 were found to have fatigue, coughing, fever, headache and runny nose.

“The symptoms are clearer than those found in the Omicron’s first subvariants,” he said in a Facebook post, citing data collected by public health units in France.

The French data were collected from two groups of Omicron cases — 281 patients with the BA.1 subvariant and 288 patients with BA.4 and BA.5, he added.