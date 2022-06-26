Thailand records 2,378 Covid-19 cases and 17 deaths on Sunday

The country’s total caseload from Covid-19 stands at 4,514,155 – 4,460,250 of whom have recovered, 23,313 are still in hospitals and 30,592 have died.

Separately, another 14,100 people were given their first Covid-19 shot in the last 24 hours, 32,992 their second shot and 76,815 a booster, bringing the total number of Covid-19 vaccine doses administered nationwide to 139,546,745.