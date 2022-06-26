Sun, July 10, 2022

Rare sight astonishes birdwatchers at Ranong wildlife sanctuary

Birdwatchers at Thung Raya-Nasak Wildlife Sanctuary in Ranong’s Kra Buri district were amazed by the sight of a large flock of plain-pouched hornbills on Sunday.

The hornbills' decision to make the wildlife sanctuary their new home proved that the area is fertile and safe, said its chief Patpong Monnimit.

He said that hornbills travel in search of fruit and mates, as well as to teach young hornbills about directions.

"If they do not face human interference, hornbills can sustain reproduction of chicks in the long term," he said.

He added that sanctuary officials have been deployed to monitor the new arrivals’ behaviour and ensure their safety until they move on.

Thailand is home to 13 species of hornbill, named for the distinctive shape of their beaks. These are the great hornbill, oriental pied hornbill, wreathed hornbill, plain-pouched hornbill, rufous-necked hornbill, helmeted hornbill, black hornbill, bushy-crested hornbill, wrinkled hornbill, Tickell's brown hornbill, Austen's brown hornbill, rhinoceros hornbill and the white-crowned hornbill.

However, the hornbill population in Thailand is dwindling due to deforestation and hunting. They fetch a high price in the black market as these birds are seen as a “symbol of prestige”.

The birds are covered by the 1992 Wildlife Preservation and Protection Act and people caught possessing, buying or selling them face up to four years in prison and/or a fine of 40,000 baht.

Published : June 26, 2022

