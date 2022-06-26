Thailand’s trees-for-loans policy a resounding success

Government deputy spokesperson Ratchada Thanadirek said on Sunday that Prayut had learned of the policy’s success from the Business Development Department, which has been educating rural community leaders and community enterprises about the benefits of planting valuable trees.

The department, which falls under the jurisdiction of the Commerce Ministry, said that more and more villagers are showing interest in the scheme, Ratchada said.

She added that this tree-growing scheme is part of Prayut’s policy to boost green areas in the country, as well as give villagers a means of obtaining loans.