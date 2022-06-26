Fire sweeps through shophouses in Bangkok’s Sampheng Market

The building where the fire started is located near the pier on Ratchawong Road.

Firefighters rushed to the scene and managed to get the blaze under control, though the debris was still smouldering as of press time.

Upon learning of the blaze, Pol Colonel Chakphet Ployphetnil, deputy commander of Metropolitan Police Division 6, and officers from Chakkawad Police Station arrived to investigate the incident.

Bangkok Governor Chadchart Sittipunt was also reportedly on his way to the scene as of press time.