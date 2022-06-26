Fire sweeps through shophouses in Bangkok’s Sampheng Market

The 199 emergency radio centre alerted rescue units about the fire at 11.30am. It reported that the fire had apparently broken out in a three-storey building before quickly sweeping through other units.
The building where the fire started is located near the pier on Ratchawong Road.
Firefighters rushed to the scene and managed to get the blaze under control, though the debris was still smouldering as of press time.
Upon learning of the blaze, Pol Colonel Chakphet Ployphetnil, deputy commander of Metropolitan Police Division 6, and officers from Chakkawad Police Station arrived to investigate the incident.
Bangkok Governor Chadchart Sittipunt was also reportedly on his way to the scene as of press time.
Sampheng is a densely populated neighbourhood in Bangkok’s Chinatown area. It is known for its open-air Sampheng Market, where street stalls sell everything from clothes to household items and souvenirs. The area is also known for its traditional Chinese medicine pharmacies.
Published : June 26, 2022
