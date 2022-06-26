Bangkok governor shows up at Nong Khaem for 2nd mobile meeting

The governor added that he plans to launch to applications related to tree planting. One app will locate the trees planted by the app user, while the other will allow users to book a slot to plant trees in public parks.

Chadchart added that he believes his tree planting will go beyond the 1-million mark, but said he wants to wait until the target is achieved first.

He was also pleased that so many people showed up at the park to witness the tree planting, saying “this will make Bangkok a better place to live in”.

He also lauded the Nong Khaem district office for quickly responding to complaints filed via the Traffy Fondue app. Chadchart said the biggest problem in Nong Khaem is traffic congestion, especially since bottlenecks are formed by cars flowing in from Bang Bon and Bang Khae districts. Traffic in Nong Khaem also comes to a standstill due to floods.

The governor visited communities and the Nong Khaem garbage disposal factory before meeting district officials.

He said his first mobile meeting in Klong Toei district last weekend has put all districts on alert.

“But I’m not looking for any faults with the district administration. All my subordinates are part of a team and I come here to support them,” he said.

Chadchart also said he does not want district officials to stop working to welcome him every time he goes on an inspection trip. He was in Bang Kapi district on Saturday.

“Only those who are required should turn up, while the rest can continue working,” he said.

Before his meeting on Sunday, Chadchart joined a group of badminton players at the park, but missed hitting the shuttlecock three times – a loss he blamed on failing eyesight. He was then invited to shoot hoops but only scored twice.