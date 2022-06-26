Sun, July 10, 2022

Blaze in Bangkok’s Sampheng area kills one, injures six

One person was killed and six others suffered from smoke inhalation after a fire broke out in Bangkok’s Sampheng market on Sunday.

A shophouse in the area caught fire at around 11.30am, and it took firefighters nearly two hours to control the blaze, police said.

While fighting the blaze, firefighters found a charred body on the ground floor of the shop, which covered three shophouses. The three shophouses were completely destroyed by the fire, which also spread to another three units nearby.

The shophouse where the fire broke out is located on Ratchawong Road in Bangkok’s Samphanthawong district.

The body had not been identified as of press time, while the six persons – four men and two women – who suffered injuries from smoke inhalation were rushed to Hua Chiew Hospital and Klang Hospital.

People in the neighbourhood said they heard an explosion and saw flames erupting in the transformer outside the building before engulfing the shop.

The forensics department has yet to establish the cause of the fire despite reports of the transformer exploding.

Published : June 26, 2022

By : THE NATION

