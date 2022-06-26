Blaze in Bangkok’s Sampheng area kills one, injures six

While fighting the blaze, firefighters found a charred body on the ground floor of the shop, which covered three shophouses. The three shophouses were completely destroyed by the fire, which also spread to another three units nearby.

The shophouse where the fire broke out is located on Ratchawong Road in Bangkok’s Samphanthawong district.

The body had not been identified as of press time, while the six persons – four men and two women – who suffered injuries from smoke inhalation were rushed to Hua Chiew Hospital and Klang Hospital.