Chonburi community races water buffalos to preserve tradition

According to the community’s Facebook post, water buffalo racing is a tradition unique to Chonburi. It also said that it hopes to revive the tradition because the number of water buffalos is dropping due to a change in people’s way of life and industrialisation.
“If we don’t preserve local culture and traditions, our children will not get to witness the local wisdom of using water buffalos for ploughing,” the post read.
Published : June 27, 2022
By : THE NATION
Published : Jul 10, 2022
Published : Jul 10, 2022
Published : Jul 10, 2022
Published : Jul 10, 2022