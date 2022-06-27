Sun, July 10, 2022

in-focus

Chonburi community races water buffalos to preserve tradition

The Ban Na Khad Taea community in Chonburi’s Muang district organised a water buffalo race on Sunday in a bid to bring back old traditions.

According to the community’s Facebook post, water buffalo racing is a tradition unique to Chonburi. It also said that it hopes to revive the tradition because the number of water buffalos is dropping due to a change in people’s way of life and industrialisation.

Photo Credit: Wanchai Kraisornkhajit

“If we don’t preserve local culture and traditions, our children will not get to witness the local wisdom of using water buffalos for ploughing,” the post read.

Photo Credit: Wanchai Kraisornkhajit

 

Photo Credit: Wanchai Kraisornkhajit Photo Credit: Wanchai Kraisornkhajit Photo Credit: Wanchai Kraisornkhajit Photo Credit: Wanchai Kraisornkhajit Photo Credit: Wanchai Kraisornkhajit Photo Credit: Wanchai Kraisornkhajit Photo Credit: Wanchai Kraisornkhajit

Blinken hints at trafficking report upgrade in talks with Prayut

Published : Jul 10, 2022

Chadchart portrait to drum up funds for ‘Music in the Garden’

Published : Jul 10, 2022

Motorists urged to avoid Rajamangala Stadium area on Monday, Tuesday

Published : Jul 10, 2022

Bill targeting repeat offenders awaits Senate approval

Published : Jul 10, 2022

Prayut tops list of ‘deserved censure targets’: Poll

Published : Jul 10, 2022

Published : June 27, 2022

By : THE NATION

Related News

Latest News

Latest News

Blinken hints at trafficking report upgrade in talks with Prayut

Published : Jul 10, 2022

Chadchart portrait to drum up funds for ‘Music in the Garden’

Published : Jul 10, 2022

Liverpool FC greeted by sea of fans in Bangkok

Published : Jul 10, 2022

Motorists urged to avoid Rajamangala Stadium area on Monday, Tuesday

Published : Jul 10, 2022

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2022 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.