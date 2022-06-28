Netizens slam Pattaya City for dividing Jomtien Beach to tackle vendors

As for photos of the steel fences posted on Monday, netizens slammed the new governor for being too perfunctory when dealing with the problem.

“Dividing the beach into two means merchants have to stay on the Na Jomtien side and cannot cross over to Pattaya’s side. This is a classic ‘not my problem’ move,” one netizen said.

Others said the fences ruined the beach’s beauty, while some advised the Pattaya Municipality to expand its jurisdiction to cover all of Jomtien Beach so it can enforce the law more efficiently.

However, one netizen said the move was brilliant as it clearly showed which municipality is corrupt.

Jomtien Beach is on the east coast of the Gulf of Thailand, some 165 kilometres southeast of Bangkok and some 3km south of Pattaya City. The white sandy beach is popular among tourists while the neighbourhood is choc-a-bloc with high-rise condominiums, beachside hotels and restaurants.