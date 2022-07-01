Fri, July 08, 2022

Khon Kaen artist paints to protest against potholes

Artist Kwanyuen Ketnoo became an overnight sensation on Facebook after he began posting images of his makeshift gallery on a road in Khon Kaen’s Si Chomphu district.

The photographs show his paintings, mostly of lush landscapes and green mountains, on easels placed on potholes with the caption: “My town has so many holes.”

The reason behind this makeshift gallery on the potholed Wang Pherm-Dong Land Road is that these potholes nearly cost the artist his life.

Khon Kaen artist paints to protest against potholes

“I want to use my paintings to show people that local roads in Khon Kaen need immediate fixing,” he explained.

He added that there have been many accidents and deaths on this road, especially during the rainy season. These holes are not visible when they are filled with water in the rainy season, and with dirt in the dry season, he said.

Khon Kaen artist paints to protest against potholes

“Hundreds of children use this road to go to school every day, it is used to transport food to and from big cities and take people to the hospital. Potholes indicate a lack of development, which diminishes the community’s quality of life,” he added.

Khon Kaen artist paints to protest against potholes

Khon Kaen artist paints to protest against potholes

Khon Kaen artist paints to protest against potholes

Khon Kaen artist paints to protest against potholes

Published : July 01, 2022

By : THE NATION

