Khon Kaen artist paints to protest against potholes

The photographs show his paintings, mostly of lush landscapes and green mountains, on easels placed on potholes with the caption: “My town has so many holes.”

The reason behind this makeshift gallery on the potholed Wang Pherm-Dong Land Road is that these potholes nearly cost the artist his life.

“I want to use my paintings to show people that local roads in Khon Kaen need immediate fixing,” he explained.

He added that there have been many accidents and deaths on this road, especially during the rainy season. These holes are not visible when they are filled with water in the rainy season, and with dirt in the dry season, he said.

“Hundreds of children use this road to go to school every day, it is used to transport food to and from big cities and take people to the hospital. Potholes indicate a lack of development, which diminishes the community’s quality of life,” he added.