NSC eyes special team to tackle rising fuel, food prices

General Supot Malaniyom, NSC secretary-general, said the meeting, which will include several experts, will be presided over by PM Prayut Chan-o-cha.
He added that the panel will handle the crises in three phases and the plan will run throughout next year. He also said that related agencies have been instructed to come up with a parallel plan to deal with the crises.
“The plan will cover data preparation and readiness to tackle issues on a short and long-term basis, especially in terms of fuel which has an impact on many people,” he said.
The rising price of fuel is affecting the transport sector and worsening inflation, he pointed out.
He added that NSC has discussed plans to tackle the crises with economic agencies and representatives of the private sector before turning to related ministries for answers.
“NSC will focus on stability to prevent scarcity,” he said.
Published : July 01, 2022
By : THE NATION
