Fri, July 08, 2022

in-focus

NSC eyes special team to tackle rising fuel, food prices

The National Security Council (NSC) is scheduled to set up a special team to tackle Thailand’s fuel and food crisis when it meets on Monday (July 4).

General Supot Malaniyom, NSC secretary-general, said the meeting, which will include several experts, will be presided over by PM Prayut Chan-o-cha.

He added that the panel will handle the crises in three phases and the plan will run throughout next year. He also said that related agencies have been instructed to come up with a parallel plan to deal with the crises.

“The plan will cover data preparation and readiness to tackle issues on a short and long-term basis, especially in terms of fuel which has an impact on many people,” he said.

The rising price of fuel is affecting the transport sector and worsening inflation, he pointed out.

He added that NSC has discussed plans to tackle the crises with economic agencies and representatives of the private sector before turning to related ministries for answers.

“NSC will focus on stability to prevent scarcity,” he said.

Expressway toll waiver planned for 3 public holidays this month

Published : Jul 08, 2022

Thousands of Malaysian, Singaporean tourists flock to Yala

Published : Jul 08, 2022

Thai PM saddened by the death of Abe after gun attack

Published : Jul 08, 2022

China’s Xi to attend Apec summit in Bangkok

Published : Jul 08, 2022

True number of Covid cases now 30,000 per day: deputy health minister

Published : Jul 08, 2022

Published : July 01, 2022

By : THE NATION

Related News

Latest News

Latest News

Expressway toll waiver planned for 3 public holidays this month

Published : Jul 08, 2022

Thousands of Malaysian, Singaporean tourists flock to Yala

Published : Jul 08, 2022

Thai PM saddened by the death of Abe after gun attack

Published : Jul 08, 2022

G20 Foreign Ministers meeting held in Bali

Published : Jul 08, 2022

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2022 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.