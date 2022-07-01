State agencies must sacrifice land for low-cost housing, says PM

The PM has assigned the Ministry of Social Development and Human Security to discuss the matter with the agencies, said government spokesperson Traisuree Traisaranakul on Friday. The PM came up with the idea after realising that high land prices are a major obstacle to the government’s low-priced housing scheme, she added.
“The prime minister places great importance on housing for low-income earners. He views living quarters as security for people and a foundation for battling social inequality,” Traisuree said.
Gen Prayut proposed that the agencies could enter into long-term land-lease agreements with the housing scheme, which is run by the National Housing Authority and Community Organisations Development Institute.
A total of 82,193 housing units have been built under the scheme between July 2020 and March 2022.
Among those eligible to live in the housing units are former slum dwellers, evicted squatters, the disabled, underprivileged people, and poor families whose houses were destroyed in natural disasters.
Published : July 01, 2022
