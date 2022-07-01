Fri, July 08, 2022

in-focus

State agencies must sacrifice land for low-cost housing, says PM

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha has instructed state agencies with large tracts of unused land to hand over plots for a government housing scheme for low-income people.

The PM has assigned the Ministry of Social Development and Human Security to discuss the matter with the agencies, said government spokesperson Traisuree Traisaranakul on Friday. The PM came up with the idea after realising that high land prices are a major obstacle to the government’s low-priced housing scheme, she added.

“The prime minister places great importance on housing for low-income earners. He views living quarters as security for people and a foundation for battling social inequality,” Traisuree said.

Gen Prayut proposed that the agencies could enter into long-term land-lease agreements with the housing scheme, which is run by the National Housing Authority and Community Organisations Development Institute.

State agencies must sacrifice land for low-cost housing, says PM

A total of 82,193 housing units have been built under the scheme between July 2020 and March 2022.

Among those eligible to live in the housing units are former slum dwellers, evicted squatters, the disabled, underprivileged people, and poor families whose houses were destroyed in natural disasters.

Expressway toll waiver planned for 3 public holidays this month

Published : Jul 08, 2022

Thousands of Malaysian, Singaporean tourists flock to Yala

Published : Jul 08, 2022

Thai PM saddened by the death of Abe after gun attack

Published : Jul 08, 2022

China’s Xi to attend Apec summit in Bangkok

Published : Jul 08, 2022

True number of Covid cases now 30,000 per day: deputy health minister

Published : Jul 08, 2022

Published : July 01, 2022

Related News

Latest News

Latest News

Expressway toll waiver planned for 3 public holidays this month

Published : Jul 08, 2022

Thousands of Malaysian, Singaporean tourists flock to Yala

Published : Jul 08, 2022

Thai PM saddened by the death of Abe after gun attack

Published : Jul 08, 2022

G20 Foreign Ministers meeting held in Bali

Published : Jul 08, 2022

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2022 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.