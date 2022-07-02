Thailand records 2,508 Covid-19 cases and 17 deaths on Saturday

The country’s total caseload from Covid-19 stands at 4,527,777 – 4,472,373 of whom have recovered, 24,723 are still in hospitals and 30,681 have died.

Separately, another 7,271 people were given their first Covid-19 shot in the last 24 hours, 16,646 their second shot and 57,739 a booster, bringing the total number of Covid-19 vaccine doses administered nationwide to 139,896,534.

According to Worldometer, confirmed cases globally had risen to 553.69 million on Saturday, 528.4 million of whom have recovered, 18.93 million are active cases (36,919 in severe condition) and 6.36 million have died (up by 1,370).

Thailand ranks 26th in the global list of most cases, which is topped by the US with 89.51 million, followed by India with 43.49 million, Brazil with 32.43 million, France with 31.21 million and Germany with 28.39 million.