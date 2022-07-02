Fri, July 08, 2022

in-focus

Sa Kaew border bustling with tourists on 1st day of no restrictions

The border checkpoint in Sa Kaew’s Aranyaprathet district was buzzing with Cambodian and Vietnamese tourists on Friday – the first day that Thailand lifted all restrictions on foreign arrivals.

The Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration scrapped Thailand Pass as of July 1, which means foreign tourists will no longer have to register or buy Covid insurance worth at least US$10,000. The restrictions were lifted in a move to promote tourism and boost the economy now that the number of infections is dropping.

“The 1,000-plus Cambodian arrivals include vendors who want to sell their goods at the Rong Kluea Market, as well as those who want to visit attractions in Sa Kaew. Most of the visitors hail from Poipet in Cambodia, who crossed over the Thai-Cambodia Friendship Bridge,” Sa Kaew’s Immigration Police chief Pol Colonel Rung Thongmon said on Friday.

Sa Kaew border bustling with tourists on 1st day of no restrictions

“The police and customs office have deployed additional officials at the checkpoint to process documents. The flow has been smooth and fast because tourists do not have to queue up for their Thailand Pass registration to be verified.”

He added that apart from Cambodian tourists, many Vietnamese nationals also entered Thailand via Cambodia.

Some 250 kilometres from Bangkok, the Rong Kluea Market is a well-known hotspot in Sa Kaew. The market, located near the Ban Khlong Luek Border Checkpoint, is known for selling second-hand brand-name garments, crockery, electronics and other products at very cheap prices. Most vendors are Chinese-Cambodian and Vietnamese.

Sa Kaew border bustling with tourists on 1st day of no restrictions

Sa Kaew border bustling with tourists on 1st day of no restrictions

Expressway toll waiver planned for 3 public holidays this month

Published : Jul 08, 2022

Thousands of Malaysian, Singaporean tourists flock to Yala

Published : Jul 08, 2022

Thai PM saddened by the death of Abe after gun attack

Published : Jul 08, 2022

China’s Xi to attend Apec summit in Bangkok

Published : Jul 08, 2022

True number of Covid cases now 30,000 per day: deputy health minister

Published : Jul 08, 2022

Published : July 02, 2022

By : THE NATION

Related News

Latest News

Latest News

Expressway toll waiver planned for 3 public holidays this month

Published : Jul 08, 2022

Thousands of Malaysian, Singaporean tourists flock to Yala

Published : Jul 08, 2022

Thai PM saddened by the death of Abe after gun attack

Published : Jul 08, 2022

G20 Foreign Ministers meeting held in Bali

Published : Jul 08, 2022

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2022 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.