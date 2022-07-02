Sa Kaew border bustling with tourists on 1st day of no restrictions

The Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration scrapped Thailand Pass as of July 1, which means foreign tourists will no longer have to register or buy Covid insurance worth at least US$10,000. The restrictions were lifted in a move to promote tourism and boost the economy now that the number of infections is dropping.

“The 1,000-plus Cambodian arrivals include vendors who want to sell their goods at the Rong Kluea Market, as well as those who want to visit attractions in Sa Kaew. Most of the visitors hail from Poipet in Cambodia, who crossed over the Thai-Cambodia Friendship Bridge,” Sa Kaew’s Immigration Police chief Pol Colonel Rung Thongmon said on Friday.

“The police and customs office have deployed additional officials at the checkpoint to process documents. The flow has been smooth and fast because tourists do not have to queue up for their Thailand Pass registration to be verified.”

He added that apart from Cambodian tourists, many Vietnamese nationals also entered Thailand via Cambodia.

Some 250 kilometres from Bangkok, the Rong Kluea Market is a well-known hotspot in Sa Kaew. The market, located near the Ban Khlong Luek Border Checkpoint, is known for selling second-hand brand-name garments, crockery, electronics and other products at very cheap prices. Most vendors are Chinese-Cambodian and Vietnamese.