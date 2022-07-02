All Thais can still get free Covid treatment despite move to endemic

The government said on Saturday that Covid-19 patients can still get treatment in line with their healthcare rights.

“The prime minister has stressed that healthcare must cover all groups of people,” government spokesperson Rachada Dhnadirek said. “The government certainly will not leave anyone behind. Please believe in the Thai public health system.”

However, she said it was more important for people to boost their immunity by taking care of their health.

She also said that anyone in an at-risk group can order free Covid-19 antigen tests via the Pao Tang app to pick up at a pharmacy near their home.