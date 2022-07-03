Industry minister tests positive for Covid-19

He said his symptoms are mild and that he has been taking medication since Saturday. The minister has also provided his timeline for those who may have come in contact with him.
Suriya added that his condition will not affect his work, as his symptoms are mild and he can tend to his official duties from home.
The minister had received two AstraZeneca jabs and a Pfizer booster.
Published : July 03, 2022
By : THE NATION
Published : Jul 08, 2022
Published : Jul 08, 2022
Published : Jul 08, 2022
Published : Jul 08, 2022