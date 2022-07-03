Fri, July 08, 2022

in-focus

Industry minister tests positive for Covid-19

Despite being fully vaccinated as well as receiving a booster shot, Industry Minister Suriya Juangroongruangkit announced on Sunday that he has tested positive for Covid-19.

He said his symptoms are mild and that he has been taking medication since Saturday. The minister has also provided his timeline for those who may have come in contact with him.

Suriya added that his condition will not affect his work, as his symptoms are mild and he can tend to his official duties from home.

The minister had received two AstraZeneca jabs and a Pfizer booster.

Expressway toll waiver planned for 3 public holidays this month

Published : Jul 08, 2022

Thousands of Malaysian, Singaporean tourists flock to Yala

Published : Jul 08, 2022

Thai PM saddened by the death of Abe after gun attack

Published : Jul 08, 2022

China’s Xi to attend Apec summit in Bangkok

Published : Jul 08, 2022

True number of Covid cases now 30,000 per day: deputy health minister

Published : Jul 08, 2022

Published : July 03, 2022

By : THE NATION

Related News

Latest News

Latest News

Expressway toll waiver planned for 3 public holidays this month

Published : Jul 08, 2022

Thousands of Malaysian, Singaporean tourists flock to Yala

Published : Jul 08, 2022

Thai PM saddened by the death of Abe after gun attack

Published : Jul 08, 2022

G20 Foreign Ministers meeting held in Bali

Published : Jul 08, 2022

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2022 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.